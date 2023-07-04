Will You Help Godiva Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Godiva! Godiva is an adorable feline with a heart as sweet as chocolate! This affectionate and gentle cat is on the lookout for a home where she can share her endless love and companionship. She is chatty and energetic and loves to explore her surroundings. Her purrs are like a soothing melody that brings warmth to any home.

Godiva was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism which is a very managable condition. Staff will be happy to give you more information about it! Are you ready to open your heart and home to this delightful cat with a heart of gold? Come meet Godiva during our open hours and experience the true meaning of unconditional love!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!