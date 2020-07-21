Will You Help Grace Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Grace! She may look like a teddy bear, but she is in fact a shih tzu! Grace is two years old and was brought to the MSPCA along with her brother Snoopy. They get along great, but can be adopted separately. Shih tzus require regular grooming to keep them looking their best. Grace is a sweet girl that loves to sit in your lap. She is young and playful, but not super-high energy like other dogs her age. In her previous home, she lived with kids and another dog and they got along well. She may do well living with another dog. Hasn’t been around cats before.

Adoption fee: $475

*We are currently closed to the general public due to the coronavirus outbreak but are scheduling appointments for adoption. We receive a large number of inquiries daily and we do our best to respond to each inquiry as soon as possible!

If you are interested in learning more about Grace, please email cape@mspca.org with a description of your household and why she’d be a good fit for you.

