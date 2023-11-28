Will You Help Grey Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say Hey to Grey! He is a friendly, smart, and very handsome four year old Aussie who is more than ready to find his new home! Grey is shy when you first meet him, so please give him some time to warm up to you so he can show you his wiggly, friendly self. Our friend Grey came to us with limited information on his previous life.

He has wonderful leash manners, and walks with a loose leash. During walks, shelter staff have found that he isn’t too interested in other animals, such as other dogs and small animals. Grey doesn’t know too many commands, so he is looking forward to learning new tricks with you! He’s a treat motivated guy who is ready to learn. Grey is looking to work off his winter weight, so adventures and lots of activity are a must. While we don’t have much information on how Grey was in his previous home, in the shelter he appears to be housebroken.

Grey would do best in a home with older children who can follow directions and respect Grey’s personal space. He has no known history of being around other dogs. Grey appears interested in other dogs that are in the shelter, so he could potentially go to a home with a well matched, confident dog. He has no known history of being around cats. Grey could potentially be okay with a cat after a slow introduction.



Looking for a Pet?

