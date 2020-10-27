Will You Help Jeffers Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Calling on Persian cat lovers! Meet Jeffers- a handsome 9 year old, neutered, white Persian. He had a rough start to life and is now looking for a calm and quiet home. Jeffers spent his whole life in a breeding operation and doesn’t know what it’s like to live in a regular household. He is very shy and will need an adopter that is dedicated to socialization and helping him adjust to a new home. We expect that he might hide for the first few weeks/months so his adopter will need to be patient while he get acclimated to his new place. He has never lived with a dog, and will like to keep it that way! Jeffers could potentially benefit from another cat in the home with a slow introduction. Since he is very skittish, he needs an adult only home. If you are interested in learning more about Jeffers, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org a description of your household, what you are looking for in a cat, your vet, and your experience with cats.

