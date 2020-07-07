Will You Help Jimmy Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Jimmy, the worlds nicest cat! This 11 year old fella was brought to the MSPCA because his owner was moving to a place that didn’t allow pets. Jimmy is quite a catch- not only is he a handsome orange tabby, but he has the sweetest personality to match! Since he’s arrived, he’s been super affectionate with staff and is constantly looking to cuddle. His outgoing personality wins over every single person he meets. He hasn’t lived with other animals before and has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t like dogs. For the last few years, he’s enjoyed being an indoor-only cat and wants to keep it that way. Jimmy is an adult cat so his adoption fee is $200.

