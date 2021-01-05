Will You Help King Henry V Find a Home on Cape Cod?

All hail King Henry V! This regal gentleman is a 9 year old, neutered, domestic short hair. His previous owners describe him as good natured, very kind, and gentle. He is timid at first, but once he gets to know you he is a wonderful cat. King Henry is FIV positive, which means he has an autoimmune disorder that is not transmissible to humans. FIV can be transmitted to other cats through deep puncture wounds, which are unlikely to occur in a household of indoor cats that are spayed/neutered. Cats with FIV can live long, healthy lives! They can have trouble overcoming illnesses or diseases so it’s important that they remain indoors. Cats with FIV may experience more dental disease, so while King Henry recently had a dental cleaning here at the MSPCA, he may need future cleanings throughout his life. He hasn’t lived with other animals before, but may do well with older or calmer pets. His adoption fee is $200. If you would like to fill out an adoption inquiry for King Henry, please visit the following link: https://www.mspca.org/CapeAdoptionInquiry

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!