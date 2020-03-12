Will You Help Koda Find a Home?

Koda is a big, exuberant husky mix from North Carolina! He is playful and fun. At this point, it is clear that Koda could use some consistency and boundaries as he learns some manners. Koda does like other dogs, so bring yours by to see if they hit it off. No kitties please! He is a lot of dog to handle and needs someone who can physically handle a very strong, and strong-willed, dog on the leash. He is a bit much for younger kids, but teens who like big bouncy dogs would be fine with him. If you’re willing to put in the time and dedication to training Koda, he’d love to meet you!

Koda’s adoption fee of $475 includes his trip from the southern rescue group.

For more information on Koda or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:30pm, excluding some holidays.

Happy Tail Thursday is brought to you by Agway of Cape Cod.