Will You Help Layla Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Check out Layla! This gorgeous gal is ready for her new home. While Layla is over a year old, she has energy like a puppy and is one smart cookie – get ready to puppy proof your home! Layla is a social girl who enjoys food puzzles, long walks, and a great squeaker toy. She’s looking for an adult only home who is excited to work with a young dog who’s full energy and able to read dog body language. Layla may be able to live with another dog if it’s the right fit! A dog-savvy cat could be a good match with a proper slow introduction.

If you’re interested in meeting Layla, head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



