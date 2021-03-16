Will You Help Lexus Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Lexus, the most affectionate lady in town! At 9 years old, Lexus the Rottweiler has yet to meet a person she didn’t want to cuddle. In fact, it’s kind of her signature! When she sees someone on a walk, she’ll trot right up to them and lean her head onto their legs for scratches. Although she’s 80 lbs, she perceives herself to be lap dog. Lexus has plenty of pep in her step and enjoys long walks on the trail. She has a tendency to pull on leash, but with the help of a harness she’s learning to slow down and enjoy the scenery. Lexus has spent time with kids in the past and done well. With the appropriate match and a slow introduction, Lexus may be able to live with another dog. We’re not sure how she feels about cats. Her adoption fee is $475. If you’d like to provide a loving home for this beautiful senior, go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!