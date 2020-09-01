Will You Help Lola Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Lola, a 4 year old, spayed female, American rabbit. Lola is a big bunny with an even bigger personality! Lola is used to having her own room, rather than being kept in a cage. She is much larger than the average rabbit and therefore can’t live comfortably in enclosures typically suited for rabbits. We’ve seen firsthand at the adoption center that Lola can be destructive when kept in small quarters. The more space the better for this girl! She’s lived with a rabbit before and they got along well. Like most rabbits, she does not like to be picked up but rather prefers to sit next to you on the floor when being pet. The average life expectancy of an indoor, domestic rabbit is 7-10 years. Rabbits are very social animals so they need lots of attention just like a cat or dog! If you’d like to know more about her, please call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

