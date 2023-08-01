Will You Help Luchi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Luchi, the bundle of joy waiting to light up your life! This adorable pup is as charming as they come, and his overflowing puppy energy is contagious – he’ll keep you smiling all day long! Luchi is a quick learner – he’s already mastered some nifty tricks during his time with us. While he’s still working on a few basics like housetraining, with a consistent schedule and lots of patience, he’ll catch on in no time. He’s eager to please and will do anything for a tasty treat! You’ll be amazed at the progress Luchi will make with your guidance and TLC. Watching him grow in confidence as he experiences the world will be incredibly rewarding. Slow and steady wins the race – Luchi is excited to learn about new people, places, and things (like other dogs!) as long as you follow his lead and comfort level! Cats are not Luchi’s cup of tea, but he might just be the perfect playmate for a confident, puppy-savvy canine at home. Luchi could live in many families, including those with older kiddos and teenagers who can partake in his training!

Your heart will melt as soon as you see Luchi’s wagging tail and sparkling eyes. Come visit the MSPCA Tuesday-Sunday 1-4pm to chat with staff if you think Luchi is the best friend for you.



