Will You Help Martha Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Martha! Martha is a beautiful older lady who is ready to start the next chapter of her life. She absolutely loves food and isn’t shy about asking for it! She is sweet and affectionate with her people, but can be a bit timid at first when she’s adjusting to new environments. Like most of us, she struggles with change so she’s looking for a consistent and mellow home where she can get used to her new routine. We don’t have a lot of information about her past so her new family will need to be willing to learn things about her as she warms up to her new space.

Dogs: She’d prefer to be your one and only! She could potentially be successful with another mellow dog who gives her plenty of space but she prefers to soak up your full attention. She would like to stay away from areas where she’d be forced to meet and interact with other dogs like dog parks and busy beaches.

Cats: Possibly, with a very slow introduction

Children: Older children who are dog savvy and would give her space

If you’re excited to learn more, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!



