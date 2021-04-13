Will You Help Maxine Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Maxine! Maxine is a 6 year old, spayed female. Previously, Maxine lived with young children and another cat and wasn’t too fond of that. Maxine would prefer to be the only pet so she can be the center of attention! She’s a flirt and does enjoy being pet, but once she hits her limit she will let you know. Maxine gets upset being around cats and has redirected her frustration on people if they’re around her when she gets upset. Her adopter should be cat savvy and able to read her body language. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting Maxine, please go to mspca.org and fill out an adoption inquiry.

