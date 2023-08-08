Will You Help Mere Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Mere is a social girl who enjoys long walks and a great squeaker toy. This sweet lady is a strong puller on leash, but she’s very smart and working on getting better at her leash skills using her favorite thing: treats! Shed prefer to be an only dog, but a dog-savvy cat could be a good match with a proper slow introduction. We think she’d do best in a home with older, respectful kids that understand her personal space.



