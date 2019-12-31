You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on Cape Cod?

Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on Cape Cod?

December 31, 2019

Meet Minnie, a stunning 13 year old spayed long haired tiger! Minnie is a very sweet and affectionate kitty. She loves to be around her people friends. Her absolute favorite activity is to be brushed! Minnie can be nervous at times and is easily spooked. Therefore, she will do best in a quiet home as the only pet so she can get all of your love and attention.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

DiscoverMore

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 