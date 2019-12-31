Will You Help Minnie Find a Home Here on Cape Cod?

Meet Minnie, a stunning 13 year old spayed long haired tiger! Minnie is a very sweet and affectionate kitty. She loves to be around her people friends. Her absolute favorite activity is to be brushed! Minnie can be nervous at times and is easily spooked. Therefore, she will do best in a quiet home as the only pet so she can get all of your love and attention.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!