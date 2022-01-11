Will You Help Mochi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Mochi! Mochi is an adorable 3 year old neutered male. He is quite social and loves to get scratches between his ears! He is also well litterbox trained and spent a lot of his time in his previous home as a free roaming rabbit.

We recommend providing a safe indoor enclosure that allows a rabbit to stretch their legs and move around. The needs of each rabbit are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the rabbit you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice. If you’re excited to learn more, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!



