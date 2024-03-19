Will You Help Nelly Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet our smushy and sweet girl Nelly! Nelly is a 5 year old dog who is energetic, smart, and loves her people! While she requires a little bit of time to get lovey with her new family, once she knows you she is sweet as a peach. Nelly is looking for adopters who are willing to give her adult-self adequate time and space to fully transition into her new home, as she`s been through a lot of change in a pretty short period of time. This means respecting her boundaries, and taking it slow while she gets to know everyone in the home.

Bonus: Nelly appears to be house-trained already, but adopters should understand that in a new setting it might take her some time to always make the mark! Nelly is currently looking to go to a home where she is the only pet, but has the potential to live in a neighborhood that has dogs in it- so long as her people are diligent in how they go about doing introductions! Nelly has no known experience living with kids, but could likely do well with teens who are able to read dog body language and give her space while she settles in.

If Nelly sounds like a fit for your home, feel free to stop by our Cape Adoption Center 1PM-4PM Tuesday-Sunday!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!