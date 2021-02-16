Will You Help Orange Blossom Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Orange Blossom! The beautiful girl is 13 years old and looking for a home to live out her golden years. She wants nothing more than to sit beside her person and snuggle for hours. Orange Blossom came from a quiet household and would like to continue that lifestyle. In the past, she lived with another cat so we believe she may do fine with a feline friend. To keep her days relaxing, no dogs or young children. Orange Blossom recently had a dental and now her pearly whites are in tip top shape! As a senior, her adoption fee is $100. If you’re interested in Orange Blossom, please go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!