Will You Help Ozzie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ozzie! He is a happy, bouncy, and super wiggly mini Aussie. Ozzie loves to play and is full of energy so he’d make a great companion for a hiker, runner, or just an admirer of the great outdoors. Lots of things make Ozzie excited, so adopters should continue to train with him so he can learn how to settle and have quiet time. He is still learning basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor, and will be eager to learn some new skills with his future owners. Children who are old enough to participate in training could be a fit! Ozzie says no thank you to living with other dogs or cats.

If you are interested in giving this guy the loving home he deserves, stop by our open hours to meet him and chat with our staff!



