Will You Help Paulo Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Paulo! He is very shy so he’ll need lots of patience and a little extra TLC from his new family as he settles in. He is from another shelter in Texas, so we don’t have much information about what his life was like beforehand. Although he doesn’t have a history living with other cats, he could potentailly benefit from going to a home that has a social, friendly cat that can help him come out of his shell. He would do best in a home without any young children.

If you are interested in giving this guy the loving home he deserves, stop by the MSPCA during open hours to meet him and chat with our staff!



