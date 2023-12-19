Will You Help Penny Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Hi, my name is Penny! I am an absolutely adorable 9 year old brown tabby with a silky smooth coat. My tail is especially sleek and fluffy! My owner passed away and so the staff are still learning more about me and my true personality. I am a very nervous girl, and require a patient and quiet home that will let me come out of my shell at my own pace. My ideal home would have low foot traffic, no other pets please, and teenagers and older only.

