Will You Help Peter Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Peter the Labradoodle! Peter loves going out for a walk (he’ll wag his tail the whole time!) and he is 100% housebroken. He’s also a social butterfly with his fellow canines, but doesn’t love to share his things so should be the only dog in the home. However he would benefit from having some doggy friends to play with! Peter wants you to know that he’s not exactly what you would call a “fan” of children. So, he’s looking for an adult-only home where he can comfortably wag his tail without any mini-humans interrupting his groove. While Peter may seem a tad nervous with strangers initially, just give him a few milk bones and he’ll warm up to you faster than you can say “squirrel!”. He previously lived with a cat and could do so again.

If Peter seems like a good fit for your home, stop by the shelter during open hours to inquire about him!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!