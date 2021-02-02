Will You Help Pirate Find a Home on Cape Cod?

All hands on deck! Pirate is looking for a new home! This handsome buccaneer is a 5 year old, neutered, domestic shorthair. He takes time to settle in and is still nervous when we approach him, but his previous owners say that once he warms up to you he is very gentle and friendly. Pirate is great with other animals! In his last home, he lived with a group of cats and was also played with energetic dogs. In nice weather, Pirate enjoyed spending time outside and may want to continue doing so in his next home. As an adult, his adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in Pirate, go to mspca.org and search adoptable animals to fill out an adoption inquiry!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!