Will You Help Quasi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Quasi the crazy kitten! He was transferred to the MSPCA from Bergen Animal Shelter in New Jersey where he was originally brought in as a stray. At 7 months old, this neutered male is bursting with energy and looking for a home that can handle his shenanigans. To say he’s an active kitten would be an understatement! Most cats alternate between playing and napping, but Quasi appears to be in play mode most of the day.

Quasi is different from your typical kitten in that he only has one eye. When he first arrived at the shelter in New jersey, it was obvious that he had serious eye damage and had no vision in the left eye. It’s believed to have been the result of a severe upper respiratory infection. He was then neutered and had the eye removed, and has been perfectly happy ever since! We think Quasi would do well in a home with other animals to help keep him busy, but it’s not a requirement. His adoption fee is $375. If you’d like to inquire about adopting Quasi, please call the MSPCA at 508-775-0940.

