Will You Help Riley Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Riley is an approximately 5 year old neutered male who arrived from Maryland in early July. He is the sweetest boy and absolutely loves to be pet and held! He has a chronic upper respiratory infection and will likely require more trips to the vet so a good relationship with one is a plus! Because he has a chronic infection, we think he’d do best in a home without other cats or in a home with other cats that already have the sniffles themselves. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!