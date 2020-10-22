Meet Rocky! Rocky is a super friendly and outgoing 6 year old, neutered male. Sadly, Rocky was brought to the MSPCA because his owner passed away. Rocky is ready to show off his charm and meet his new best friend! He is a purr machine whenever anyone pets him! He hasn’t lived with other animals before, but we believe he could do well with another cat or dog with a slow introduction because of his easy going personality. He would occasionally go outside on the front porch to get some fresh air, but was otherwise mainly an indoor cat. As an adult cat, his adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to adopt Rocky or learn more about him, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org with a description of your household.
Will You Help Rocky Find a Home Here on the Cape?
October 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
