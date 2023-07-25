Will You Help Rosco Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Rosco! Hailing all the way from beautiful Puerto Rico, Rosco is ready to find his forever home, where he can bring a taste of tropical charm into your life. Rosco is a little nervous and can be wary of strangers but once he warms up to you, he is a wiggly and affectionate friend! Rosco is a social butterfly when it comes to his fellow furry friends. He gets along with dogs and cats, and could benefit from a confident dog companion that can teach him that the world isn’t so scary.

Now, let’s talk about Roscos extraordinary talents. This pooch is an escape artist, capable of defying gravity with his impressive jumping abilities. With a leaping prowess that can easily clear a 10-foot fence, Rosco is a true master of escapology and will require supervision while outside of the home.

If you are seeking a companion with a dash of Caribbean flair, a touch of independence, and a whole lot of love to give, then Rosco is the perfect fit for you. He longs to find a forever home that will indulge his love for exploration, while providing the comfort and stability he deserves. If he sounds like a good fit for your home, then come by our shelter during open hours to meet Rosco!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!