Will You Help Rosie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sweet, lovable Rosie is a year old, spayed, lab mix that was brought to the MSPCA from Texas. While her previous history is limited, we do know that she spent most of her days outside and that she really enjoyed digging. In fact, she enjoyed it so much that she was able to get out of her yard to hang out with the neighborhood dogs! Given how interested she is in other dogs, we think she could do well in a home with one. During her stay at the MSPCA, we’ve seen how much Rosie absolutely loves to be with people and how stressed she becomes when she’s left alone. In order for her to be successful, we are looking for a special and experienced adopter that will not leave her by herself for any period of time.

If you are interested in finding out more about Rosie, please fill out the adoption inquiry: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MSPCAAtCapeCod/mspcacapecodadoptioninquiry.

In your submission, please include details describing how you will work to ensure that she will never be left alone. Due to the high volume of inquiries that we receive, inquiries that don’t address this unfortunately may not be responded to. Her adoption fee is $550.



