Will You Help Ryan Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sweet Ryan is ready for her next home! This treat-loving young lady starts off shy and reserved, slowly blossoming into a chatty little pal. Since being in the shelter, Ryan has come to enjoy a small circle of friends – especially those who might provide her with her meals or a favorite treat. At first she’ll enjoy your company from a distance… and with a little time and patience, she’ll be meowing at your feet for some pets, treats, or cat TV on Youtube!

Ryan would do best in a quiet, low-traffic home. Ryan had litterbox issues in her previous home, though it is possible that this behavior was due to living with several other cats. Ryan would do best as the only cat or with a fellow calm cat. Our staff is ready to chat about your individual situation and make sure you’re up to speed on the easy tips to ensure the best litterbox habits!



