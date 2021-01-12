Will You Help Silly Kitty Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Silly Kitty! Silly Kitty is a sweet, playful, 4 year old, neutered male. We’re not sure why his name is Silly, but it might have something to do with his silly white toes! In his last home, Silly Kitty was able to spend time outside and we suspect he will do best as an indoor-outdoor cat. He is a handsome boy who absolutely loves food and human attention. In fact if you look closely at his picture, you can see crumbs around his whiskers from his last snack! When he’s not busy eating, he can be found napping in your bed (sometimes even under the covers with you). Silly Kitty was not fond of his former dog roommate and would prefer to be in a home without dogs. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting Silly Kitty, please call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

