Will You Help Snickers Find a Home Here on the Cape?

November 12, 2020

Snickers is a 3 year old rex who can be a bit shy at first, but does like to interact once she warms up. She was recently spayed and ready to go home! It is important to note that rabbits need plenty of space, cleaning, and attention – they like to be destructive when they are bored and don’t have appropriate enrichment! If you’d like to know more about her, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org.

