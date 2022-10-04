Will You Help Spot Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet 1 year old, pointer mix, Spot! He might not look like it, but Spot is still just a baby and has all of the enthusiasm of a puppy. He loves meeting new dogs and people, is smart as a whip, and has a special knack for finding the joy in everything he does. He still has some learning to do, but is such an eager student. Spot could live with a role-model dog who can help show him how to be a good big dog. He may be able to live with a dog-savvy cat and would love some older kids to help keep him entertained and participate in his training.

If you are interested in Spot the pointer, go to mspca.org, fill out an adoption inquiry and tell us more about yourself!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!