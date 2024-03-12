Will You Help Tater Tot Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Tater Tot! While he can be snuggly with his people when he wants to be, he will let you know when he’s had enough or needs personal space. He’d do best in a quiet household as the only pet, and any kids in the home should be old enough to read his body language and give him space when he needs it. While he may not be a snuggle bug a whole lot of the time, he loves to play and interact with his humans with wand toys!

Interested in adopting a cat? Stop by Tuesday-Sunday from 1-4 during our open hours!



