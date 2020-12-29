Will You Help Tiger Lily Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Tiger Lily is known for two things: being extremely friendly and very overweight! She’s 5 years old and has yet to meet a person that didn’t instantly fall in love with her. She was transferred to the MSPCA from a shelter in Florida along with her cat friend Walle. Tiger Lily and Walle are both available at the MSPCA Cape Cod and can be adopted separately (or together if you’re looking for a pair). When you first meet Tiger Lily, she will waddle right up to you and insist that you pet her! Did we mention that she’s friendly? We don’t know about her previous home life, but based on our interactions with her we believe she’d do well with kids, cats, and possibly dogs. She may even be a good lap cat! As you might be able to tell from her photo, Tiger Lily is in need of a diet. She’s currently eating a low-calorie, prescription food which will help her shed some pounds. Her adoption fee is $200. If you would like to fill out an adoption inquiry for Tiger Lily, please visit the following link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MSPCAAtCapeCod/mspcacapecodadoptioninquiry

