Will You Help Toby Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Toby! This handsome senior fella is looking for a quiet home to spend his golden years in. While he can be quite timid with new people, once he settles in and gets to know you, he loves to snuggle! Like a lot of older kitties, Toby has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. He is on a special diet to help keep him healthy, so a good relationship with your vet is a plus!

If you are interested in adopting this sweet guy, stop by Tues-Sun from 1-4 our open hours!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!