Will You Help Whiskey Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Whiskey! At 12 years old, this big fella wants to be pet by everyone he meets! Whiskey is very easy going, friendly, and sociable cat. He’s been around young kids before and they got along well. One thing Whiskey is not a fan of is dogs. Cats are unknown. Whiskey is currently on a prescription diet to help him shed some of his winter weight and he will need to follow a weight loss plan to help him get down to a healthy size. Thanks to our fabulous vet team, he recently had a dental so his pearly whites are in great shape! We recently discovered that Whiskey has a heart gallop that will need to be monitored, so a good relationship with your vet is a must. His adoption fee is $100. If you’re interested in adopting Whiskey, please visit mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry.

