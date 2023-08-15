Will You Help Zelda Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This beautiful girl is looking for a special home. Although she is not always comfortable with close handling, Zelda can be cuddly once very comfortable and loves going for leisurely walks. Since she can be a bit worried with new people, adopters should anticipate that she will need time to settle in at her new home. Having a safe confinement area set up before Zelda gets home, where she can relax, will help establish a consistent routine for her. Allowing her to have plenty of time to be with just household members will give her an opportunity to bond with her family and let them get to know what makes Zelda feel comfortable. Zelda may be able to live with a very well matched resident dog, but says no thanks to cats or kids.

