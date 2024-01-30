Will You Help Zelda Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet the enchanting Zelda! She’s on the lookout for her future family. Zelda is a true super-mutt with a mix of tree walking coon hound, pit bull, lab and shepherd all rolled into one! What more could you want?!

While Zelda may take a little time to warm up to new friends, once she does, you’ve got a cuddle buddy for life! Leisurely walks are her jam, and she’s all about creating cozy connections. With a bit of patience, you’ll be rewarded with endless affection. Setting up a comfy safe space for Zelda before she comes home will be key! Quality time with her new household crew will help her shine and let her true personality sparkle. Zelda could potentially go home with a mellow dog sibling, but ideally she would like to be your one and only. She is also waving a polite no thanks to feline friends and little humans please. Ready to let the magic of Zelda into your life?

If you are interested in adopting a dog, stop by our open hours to speak with our staff.



