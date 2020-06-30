Several Local Nonprofits Receive Grants for COVID-19 Relief

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A total of $200,000 in grant funding were recently distributed to ten Cape Cod nonprofit organizations by the Cape Cod Foundation.

The grants were part of the fifth round of distributions meant to help during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, $780,000 in grants have been distributed to 39 nonprofits across the Cape.

$140,000 in total from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund were given to the Cape Cod Council of Churches, Gosnold, Kennedy-Donovan Center, Latham Centers, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Cape Cod and Islands.

A total of $60,000 from the Strategic Emergency Response Fund were given to the Community Development Partnership, WE CAN, Calmer Choice, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cape and Islands, and the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod.

