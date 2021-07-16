You are here: Home / NewsCenter / $10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid

$10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid

July 16, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity, including ransomware attacks, against critical U.S. infrastructure.

The Biden administration is out with a website, stopransomware.gov, that offers the public resources for countering the threat. And the Treasury Department will work with banks, technology companies and others on better anti-money-laundering efforts for cryptocurrency and on developing more rapid tracing of ransomware proceeds.

Officials hope to seize more extortion payments in ransomware cases, as the FBI did in recouping most of the $4.4 million ransom paid by a pipeline company.

By Frank Bajak, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 