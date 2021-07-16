$10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid

BOSTON (AP) – The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity, including ransomware attacks, against critical U.S. infrastructure.

The Biden administration is out with a website, stopransomware.gov, that offers the public resources for countering the threat. And the Treasury Department will work with banks, technology companies and others on better anti-money-laundering efforts for cryptocurrency and on developing more rapid tracing of ransomware proceeds.

Officials hope to seize more extortion payments in ransomware cases, as the FBI did in recouping most of the $4.4 million ransom paid by a pipeline company.

By Frank Bajak, Associated Press