Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality

January 17, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided $100,000 to Provincetown for improvements to air quality.

They money will be used to renovate ventilation equipment at the facilities along Winslow Street as well as in their Early Learning Center.

Indoor HVAC upgrades and air exchange system installations are some of the perks being provided through the grant.

Town officials noted the need to provide these upgrades to students and staff members. They added that the state funding will help build a healthier environment for learning.

