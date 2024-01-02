Fourteen Recreational Vehicles Seized by Wareham Police

WAREHAM – Wareham Police and state law enforcement officials recently served a search warrant for stolen recreational vehicles.

Two of the vehicles were identified, one of which was stolen from Fall River, and the other from New Haven, Connecticut and have been returned to the rightful owners.

The other twelve vehicles are believed to be stolen and law enforcement officials are seeking the identity of the owners.

Wareham’s Criminal Investigation Division is requesting anyone with information about the stolen vehicles contact them at (508) 295-1206.