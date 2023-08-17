You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Allocates $140,000 in Funding for Tourism Promotion

August 17, 2023

YARMOUTH – An amount of up to $140,000 dollars in funding has been made available by the Town of Yarmouth for the marketing and production of events and programs that promote Yarmouth as a tourist destination and strengthen community character.

The funding will be utilized in events during the 2024 calendar year and the amount of funding represents a 40% increase over the past years, showing the town’s emphasis on improving in the area.

Grant money will be made available through the Tourism Revenue Preservation Fund, which is a reimbursement program made to help offset the expenditures associated with special events and programs.

Sustainable events that take place during shoulder season months in the Spring and Fall as well as during school vacations will be the focus of the allocations.

Completed applications for events will be due no later than 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 and the forms can be found on their website.

 

