Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Ready for 14th Edition

BARNSTABLE – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen on July 16 is the 14th edition of the largest Memorial Motorcycle Ride on the Cape and Islands and will see over 1,000 participants.

Founder of the ride and Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos is looking forward to the special event and the many people who can be remembered and represented.

“There will be over a thousand motorcycles. We start with the ceremonies, National Anthem, we read all the names and ring a bell after each name. The Wampanoag Indian tribe this year are our special guests,” said Xiarhos.

The route will start at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office and move to MacArthur Boulevard before switching to Sandwich Road along the Cape Cod Canal then on to Route 6A through Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

Xiarhos and the community understand how big the event can be and how much support they receive each year making it a big part of the region.

“We start with very serious ceremonies, we ride, and then we end and try to celebrate these lives. As we remember Nick’s last words “don’t worry about me mom I’m living the dream” and we want everyone to live their dreams,” Xiarhos said.

The ride is named in memory of United States Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos, who was killed in combat in 2009 in Afghanistan.