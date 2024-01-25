Heroes in Transition Gets $15k Grant

MASHPEE – Heroes In Transition (HIT) is kicking off its 15th year with a $15,000 donation from the Cape Cod 5 Foundation. The nonprofit provides assistance to local service members, veterans and military families.

Resources include direct support like food boxes for military families and group events like monthly outings and animal therapy.

“We are tremendously grateful to Cape Cod 5 Foundation and the bank’s leadership for understanding the importance of supporting individuals and families who serve and have served our country,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer.

“Thanks to Cape Cod 5, we’ve been able to grow to the point we now offer 14 unique programs which provide connection, strengthen relationships, build community, and serve as a pathway to healing for nearly 1,500 individuals on an annual basis.”

It’s the largest single commitment for HIT by the Foundation yet, which has provided about $65,000 for the nonprofit since 2012.

More on HIT and the programs they provide can be found on their website.