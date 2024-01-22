2023 Household Hazardous Waste Program Collects Over 300 Tons Of Dangerous Materials

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension recently announced that its Household Hazardous Waste Collections program collected over 303 tons of toxic materials in 2023.

Conducted under the Extension’s Hazardous Waste & Water Quality program from spring to fall, the collaborative effort brought local residents and businesses from all fifteen Cape towns and the Dennis Water District together to safely dispose of a variety of hazardous waste materials.

Under EPA protocol, materials classified as flammable, toxic, reactive, or corrosive cannot be disposed of during regular garbage collections, an umbrella that includes pesticides, cleaning fluid, nautical materials, paint thinners, and pool chemicals.

“I’m pleased we’re able to provide a collections program that has such a direct benefit to our communities,” said Kalliope Chute, Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and manager of the Hazardous Waste & Water Quality program.

“Providing a service for the safe disposal of potentially hazardous materials helps Cape Codders keep their homes safe, minimizes drinking water pollution, and protects our natural resources.”

According to the EPA, the average American home produces approximately fifty pounds of household hazardous waste each year.

To learn about hazardous waste collection schedules for the upcoming season, click here.