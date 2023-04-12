You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2023 Seaside Le Mans Beneficiaries Named

2023 Seaside Le Mans Beneficiaries Named

April 12, 2023

MASHPEE – The beneficiaries of this year’s Seaside Le Mans charity race have been revealed.

Race planners announced Tuesday night that money raised during the event will be distributed to Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Tech Foundation, Penikese Island School, and Sharing Kindness. 

Those five organizations will all be taking part in the race, which has helped raise close to $9 million since its inaugural running in 2001.

The event will be held on September 9 at the Mashpee Commons, as F1-style karts take to the quarter-mile track.

