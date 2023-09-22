$2,900 Raised by Cape League for Family Pantry

HARWICH – Four Cape Cod Baseball League teams participated in the Home Runs Against Hunger program sponsored by Pretty Picky Properties and Monomoy Real Estate and Construction and raised $2,900 for the Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

The program generates a $50 donation to the Family Pantry from the sister companies for each home team home run hit by the teams involved.

This season the four Cape League teams participating were the Brewster Whitecaps, Harwich Mariners, Chatham Anglers, and Orleans Firebirds who hit a combined 58 total home runs in their home parks.

“Most people don’t think of Cape Cod as a place where hunger is a problem, but it is,” said Blake Decker, CEO of Pretty Picky Properties.

“We are so pleased to combine our commitment to the Cape Cod League with helping to meet a real need in our community,” Decker said.

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod has a strategic partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank.

That partnership allows the Family Pantry to provide four meals for every dollar donated, making any level of contribution important.