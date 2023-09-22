$5 Million Awarded to Community Health Center of Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Governor Maura Healey has announced $20 million in grants awarded to community health centers in Massachusetts as part of the state’s Community Health Center Capital Investment Grant Program.

Community Health Center of Cape Cod will be one of four organizations receiving grants in the amount of $5 million dollars.

The organization will use the grant funding to open a new location to provide greater access to patients on Cape Cod.

That new facility will be LEED silver certified, helping to mitigate climate impacts, and will include low-income housing units to support the community and workforce.

“Community Health Center of Cape Cod currently cares for over 25,000 members of our Upper Cape Cod community and a growing population in Sandwich. Funding received through this incredible opportunity will bring much-needed primary care, specialty and critical enabling services, all including those most vulnerable in our community,” said Karen Gardner, Chief Executive Officer at Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

“We are thrilled to partner with EOHHS to expand access for thousands through this project!” Gardner said.

The grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is in addition to $50 million in grants that previously went out to 35 CHCs to fund capital improvement projects.