$5 Million Firefighter Safety Grant Opportunity Announced

BARNSTABLE – The state has announced that $5 million in grant funding is available to support the purchase of firefighter turnout gear, fire suppression equipment, and related items through the FY24 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program.

The competitive grant program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, and the Department of Fire Services, reimburses local fire departments for the purchase of qualifying safety equipment.

Departments of every city, town, fire district, and eligible state authority may apply for a grant.

Maximum funding amounts are based on the size of the population the department serves.

“The equipment funded through these grants will make firefighters and their communities safer,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

“Whether it’s a complete set of turnout gear or ballistic protection for use on a rescue task force, every dollar goes toward protecting the people who protect us,” Reidy said.

More than 130 different categories of tools, meters, personal protective equipment, communications devices, and other items are eligible for reimbursement through the program.